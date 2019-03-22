Tommy passed away on December 2, 2018 at the age of 51.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy William Gagliano.
He has gone to join his father Domenic Gagliano who left us on February 19, 2015.
Remembered and missed by his family, mother Verene Ann Gagliano, sister Rosie (Randy) Theoret, brother Johnney Domenic (Helen) Gagliano, sister Maria Ann (David) Kenessey –Wells, brother Vince Nickolas Gagliano and girlfriend Tara Stoneburgh.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday,
March 30, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Columbo Hall,
814 Lorne St., Kamloops, BC.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019