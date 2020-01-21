Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trever Eadie. View Sign Obituary

Trever Eadie suddenly passed away on January 14, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.



Trever was born in Vancouver, BC on October 16, 1980. He leaves behind his wife Joanna and their two daughters Jazlyn and Jaida. Trever and Joanna were together for 12 years and he loved his family. Trever enjoyed playing with his daughters the most. He is also survived by his mother Terry, father Lyle, sisters Georgie and Carmen. Trever's grandfather Monty was a great role model to Trever and they had a very close relationship. Trever enjoyed Shuswap Lake, hanging out with his cousins Cindy, Dustin, Jesse, Brandy and Danny. He will also be missed by his aunt Donna, aunt Deb, uncle Ron and neices. He had heart of gold and always put others before himself.



Trever was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.



Trever's Celebration of Life with be held at the ANAVets Local 290, 177 Tranquille Rd. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to donate money to a mental health organization in the Kamloops community.



