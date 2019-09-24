Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor George Jeanes. View Sign Obituary

July 5, 1933 – September 18, 2019



With his family by his side, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Trevor Jeanes on September 18, 2019 at the age of 86.



Trevor was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 5, 1933. The family moved to Victoria, BC where he grew up with his sister Valarie and his brother Dennis. In 1957, dad graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and became a Professional Forester. He worked all over the province from Prince George to Creston and most stops in between. No trip was ever boring because dad would tell a story of someone he had met or a place he had camped while working in the bush. It is while working for the BC Forest Service that he met the love of his life Anita whom he married in 1959. Shortly afterward they settled in Kamloops where they raised their three kids Michael, Marni and Brenda. Trevor worked for Balco Forest Ind./Tolko Forest Products until 1988 when he retired. Throughout his working life dad loved the outdoors, developing a keen interest in hunting and fishing and not a day went by without time for a couple games of cribbage, but his true passion was his garden. He was always proud of and happy to share his abundant harvest with friends and family.



He met many friends through the Kamloops Fly Fishers Club, working on many projects such as improving wharfs at Heffley Lake and a spawning channel at Six Mile Lake. He also liked to tie flies and became known for Trevor's ugly leech, giving some away to people he met while fishing at some of his favourite lakes. He spent his spare time building push toy ducks which he gave to the Ladies Auxillary. He loved to see kids playing with the waddling ducks he had made.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years Anita, children Michael (Adina), Marni Follweiter (Glen), Brenda Harrison (Jim), grandsons Brian Krogstad (Breanna), Jeff Krogstad (Stef), Spencer Harrison (Jen), Tyler Jeanes (Laura) and Kristoffer Jeanes (Jenine), as well as four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Valarie and brother Dennis both of Victoia, BC.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the RIH Foundation.



At Trevor's request a private service with immediate family will be held at a later date.



A special thank you to the nurses of 5-North who took such great care of dad.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca July 5, 1933 – September 18, 2019With his family by his side, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Trevor Jeanes on September 18, 2019 at the age of 86.Trevor was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 5, 1933. The family moved to Victoria, BC where he grew up with his sister Valarie and his brother Dennis. In 1957, dad graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and became a Professional Forester. He worked all over the province from Prince George to Creston and most stops in between. No trip was ever boring because dad would tell a story of someone he had met or a place he had camped while working in the bush. It is while working for the BC Forest Service that he met the love of his life Anita whom he married in 1959. Shortly afterward they settled in Kamloops where they raised their three kids Michael, Marni and Brenda. Trevor worked for Balco Forest Ind./Tolko Forest Products until 1988 when he retired. Throughout his working life dad loved the outdoors, developing a keen interest in hunting and fishing and not a day went by without time for a couple games of cribbage, but his true passion was his garden. He was always proud of and happy to share his abundant harvest with friends and family.He met many friends through the Kamloops Fly Fishers Club, working on many projects such as improving wharfs at Heffley Lake and a spawning channel at Six Mile Lake. He also liked to tie flies and became known for Trevor's ugly leech, giving some away to people he met while fishing at some of his favourite lakes. He spent his spare time building push toy ducks which he gave to the Ladies Auxillary. He loved to see kids playing with the waddling ducks he had made.He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years Anita, children Michael (Adina), Marni Follweiter (Glen), Brenda Harrison (Jim), grandsons Brian Krogstad (Breanna), Jeff Krogstad (Stef), Spencer Harrison (Jen), Tyler Jeanes (Laura) and Kristoffer Jeanes (Jenine), as well as four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Valarie and brother Dennis both of Victoia, BC.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the RIH Foundation.At Trevor's request a private service with immediate family will be held at a later date.A special thank you to the nurses of 5-North who took such great care of dad.Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close