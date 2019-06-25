Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Conway. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

On June 8, 2019 at the age of 96 our beautiful Mom, Granny and Great-Grandmother fell into a very long sleep. Everyone who loved her to the moon and back were there surrounding her with love and thanks for her gentle and caring ways in everything she did.



She loved the outdoors, when she was younger she would canoe on the ocean with her mom and sister to different islands as they grew up in Victoria. They would build a lean-to and sleep on evergreen boughs, they were very strong women, later she went on many amazing vacations. What a baker, cook and gardener. Her favourite flower was Lily of the Valley, and could beat anyone in a game of poker. Granny loved Kamloops and all four seasons, she adored her home and was the most content person we have all known. She simply and generously loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as all of our furry family members.



She is in us all, her family and friends. Thanks for all the traditions, stories, memories and T.L.C. Forever and ever! Amen.



Thanks to all the care givers on 4-North at the Royal Inland Hospital and everyone at the Hospice House.



A celebration of Mom's life will be held in the future.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

Published in Kamloops This Week on June 25, 2019

