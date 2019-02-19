Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Sepkje Haughland. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Trudy Sepkje Haughland



Trudy Sepkje Nymeyer was born in Summerside, Prince Edward Island on November 8, 1956. The second eldest child of Willem and Sepkje Nymeyer. She passed away after being overtaken by sudden illness on the morning of Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Killam Health Care Centre. Trudy Haughland was 62 years old.



Trudy's family left PEI soon after she was born, moving first to Calgary, AB and then to St. Albert. Teenage years in St. Albert where especially happy ones for Trudy as she attended Paul Kane School and sang with a Christian Youth Choir called "Sing-Out St. Albert!" In 1971, new job opportunities for Trudy's father saw the Nymeyer family move to Kamloops, BC where Trudy attended Kamloops Senior Secondary School and soon met the love of her life, a young man named Stephen Haughland.



After her graduation in 1974, Trudy attended Cariboo College (Kamloops), earning her diploma in Early Childhood Education. Trudy and Stephen announced their engagement on December 23, 1974. They were wed at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kamloops, BC on August 2, 1975. Their two daughters Diane and Barbara, were born in Kamloops.



In 1980, a job transfer and educational opportunities for her husband took the family to Victoria, BC where Trudy worked as an Optometrical Assistant and where their son Peter was born. During this time, Trudy also began her involvement in what would become the other love of her life – the Girl Guide movement.



In 1985, the end of her husband's employment and his acceptance into the Ministry Degree Program at Knox College saw the Haughland's move from Victoria to Toronto, Ontario. Residing first in the suburb of Scarborough and then in Brampton, Trudy worked in daycare and then as a computer secretary at a high school in Mississauga. Trudy also continued her involvement in Girl Guides with positions of leadership and responsibility at various levels.



In February of 1989, the Haughland family moved to Killam AB, a community in which Trudy and her husband have lived happily and contentedly for the last 30 years. In Killam, Trudy held a variety of positions, both volunteer and paid. She managed the concession at the Killam Agriplex and was a secretary at the chiropractic and optometrists offices. Trudy helped with the Community Channel and was a columnist for the Community Press. Trudy also served as Area and Regional Commissioners for the Girl Guides, including five years as Provincial Training Commissioner for Alberta on the Girl Guides National Council.



In May 2009, Trudy and her husband opened Jam Tarts Cafe on Killam's main street; serving smiles, great food and a warm welcome to friends, family and guests from near and far. In 2018, Trudy became president of the Chamber of Commerce and greatly enjoyed working with other businesses in the community. She also welcomed a brand-new Al-Anon group to regular weekly meetings at Jam Tarts. Until the day she passed away, Trudy's pride and joy was her restaurant, serving her customers and planning and creating her selections with so much love and care.



Left to cherish Trudy's memory are her husband Steve, daughter Diane Haughland (spouse Paul Williams), daughter Barbara Wong (spouse Kelly) and son Peter (spouse Erin). Trudy also leaves four grandchildren Ayla and Parker Wong and Mance and Aubrey Haughland. Trudy is survived by her mother Sepkje Lind (née Nymeyer), her step-father Loyd Lind, her brother John Nymeyer (spouse Heather), her brother Ronald Nymeyer, her sister Grace White (spouse Stephen) and many nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Trudy was predeceased by her father Willem Nymeyer.



Trudy loved travelling with her friends Ruth, Marcy and Marilyn and over the years the four girls visited many places together, including New York City and Nova Scotia. Trudy also loved to teach and to do craftwork of all kinds. She was known for being a good listener; always available to offer a shoulder and good advice and often served as a surrogate mom for many of her children's friends. In everything, Trudy always gave her best. She lived each and every day fully, completely and without regret.



Deeply loved, she will be greatly missed.



Trudy's Memorial Service will be held at the Killam Community Hall on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



Donations in memory of Trudy can be made to Killam & District Health Care Foundation or to the Girl Guides of Canada.



Her family thanks her nurses and doctors for the wonderful care she received in her final moments and who did their very best to help her to stay with us. Our Trudy is now free of pain and illness, and for that we give thanks to God!

In Loving Memory of Trudy Sepkje HaughlandTrudy Sepkje Nymeyer was born in Summerside, Prince Edward Island on November 8, 1956. The second eldest child of Willem and Sepkje Nymeyer. She passed away after being overtaken by sudden illness on the morning of Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Killam Health Care Centre. Trudy Haughland was 62 years old.Trudy's family left PEI soon after she was born, moving first to Calgary, AB and then to St. Albert. Teenage years in St. Albert where especially happy ones for Trudy as she attended Paul Kane School and sang with a Christian Youth Choir called "Sing-Out St. Albert!" In 1971, new job opportunities for Trudy's father saw the Nymeyer family move to Kamloops, BC where Trudy attended Kamloops Senior Secondary School and soon met the love of her life, a young man named Stephen Haughland.After her graduation in 1974, Trudy attended Cariboo College (Kamloops), earning her diploma in Early Childhood Education. Trudy and Stephen announced their engagement on December 23, 1974. They were wed at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kamloops, BC on August 2, 1975. Their two daughters Diane and Barbara, were born in Kamloops.In 1980, a job transfer and educational opportunities for her husband took the family to Victoria, BC where Trudy worked as an Optometrical Assistant and where their son Peter was born. During this time, Trudy also began her involvement in what would become the other love of her life – the Girl Guide movement.In 1985, the end of her husband's employment and his acceptance into the Ministry Degree Program at Knox College saw the Haughland's move from Victoria to Toronto, Ontario. Residing first in the suburb of Scarborough and then in Brampton, Trudy worked in daycare and then as a computer secretary at a high school in Mississauga. Trudy also continued her involvement in Girl Guides with positions of leadership and responsibility at various levels.In February of 1989, the Haughland family moved to Killam AB, a community in which Trudy and her husband have lived happily and contentedly for the last 30 years. In Killam, Trudy held a variety of positions, both volunteer and paid. She managed the concession at the Killam Agriplex and was a secretary at the chiropractic and optometrists offices. Trudy helped with the Community Channel and was a columnist for the Community Press. Trudy also served as Area and Regional Commissioners for the Girl Guides, including five years as Provincial Training Commissioner for Alberta on the Girl Guides National Council.In May 2009, Trudy and her husband opened Jam Tarts Cafe on Killam's main street; serving smiles, great food and a warm welcome to friends, family and guests from near and far. In 2018, Trudy became president of the Chamber of Commerce and greatly enjoyed working with other businesses in the community. She also welcomed a brand-new Al-Anon group to regular weekly meetings at Jam Tarts. Until the day she passed away, Trudy's pride and joy was her restaurant, serving her customers and planning and creating her selections with so much love and care.Left to cherish Trudy's memory are her husband Steve, daughter Diane Haughland (spouse Paul Williams), daughter Barbara Wong (spouse Kelly) and son Peter (spouse Erin). Trudy also leaves four grandchildren Ayla and Parker Wong and Mance and Aubrey Haughland. Trudy is survived by her mother Sepkje Lind (née Nymeyer), her step-father Loyd Lind, her brother John Nymeyer (spouse Heather), her brother Ronald Nymeyer, her sister Grace White (spouse Stephen) and many nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Trudy was predeceased by her father Willem Nymeyer.Trudy loved travelling with her friends Ruth, Marcy and Marilyn and over the years the four girls visited many places together, including New York City and Nova Scotia. Trudy also loved to teach and to do craftwork of all kinds. She was known for being a good listener; always available to offer a shoulder and good advice and often served as a surrogate mom for many of her children's friends. In everything, Trudy always gave her best. She lived each and every day fully, completely and without regret.Deeply loved, she will be greatly missed.Trudy's Memorial Service will be held at the Killam Community Hall on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm.Donations in memory of Trudy can be made to Killam & District Health Care Foundation or to the Girl Guides of Canada.Her family thanks her nurses and doctors for the wonderful care she received in her final moments and who did their very best to help her to stay with us. Our Trudy is now free of pain and illness, and for that we give thanks to God! Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close