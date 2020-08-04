Twila Sharon Unrau was born October 2, 1951 in Princeton, BC and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home in Kamloops, with her family by her side.
Twila was the second child to Joe and Helen Beer. With her dad's work, the family moved many times, to Lake Cowichan, Brittania Beach, and eventually, North Vancouver.
It is with great sadness that we announce Twila's passing. She loved nature, swimming, gardening, arts and crafts, and had a strong will for life, and for family and friends. Twila had a special bond with her nephews and nieces, and our godson.
Twila was diagnosed with stage four Thyroid cancer in 2010. The past years were difficult for her, with the discomfort and pain. I'm certain her strong will and determination helped her through this difficult time. Twila's belief in Spiritualism helped her to cross the rainbow bridge and be painless.
She is lovingly remembered by husband Ernie, daughter Cindy and grandson Milo, son James (Anna), our godson Michael, her brothers and sister, numerous nephews and nieces and friends.
She is greatly missed by all.
A special thank you to Carol and all the palliative care nurse that provided needed care to Twila at this time.
