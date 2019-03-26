June 28, 1982 – March 17, 2019
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Steven Pettigrew.
With our deepest sympathy we regret the passing of Tyler Steven Pettigrew on March 17, 2019.
Tyler is survived by his mother Phyllis Pettigrew (Bob), his brother Roland, his two daughters Kayleigh and Kaitlynn Pettigrew and their mother Cassandra Kearley, his aunts and uncles Lester (Debbie), Connie (Terry), Lorne (Terri) and Leonard (Kim) as well as cousins.
A Celebration of Tyler's Life will be held at the Chase Community Hall
on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm.
The family will be picking up Tyler on Saturday morning at 10:00 am from Schoenings Funeral for his final ride home.
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
(250) 374-1454
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 26, 2019