Ursula Anna Pauline Boeker, "Mrs Ferdie", slipped away peacefully, hands together, on September 12, 2019 in Kamloops.



Born in Hamburg on December 23, 1925, Ursula's first eight years was a time of meager provisions, lost financial stability and night to night radical combative political chaos, Ursula was destined to be a survivor.



Ursula was daughter number three of four, Marga, Irma and Gerda. Baptised and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, the family was stable and had a loving home.



Attending technical school Ursula learnt bookkeeping, shorthand and office management. That lead to a job at Katco Tabac, a story in itself.



On March 25, 1948, Ursula married Ferdie Boeker, starting a family with the birth of Lutz on July 20, 1950. Being young and adventurous, Ursula lived the classic immigrant story with a suitcase full of hope and ambition and Lutzie in hand, arrived in Halifax Pier 21 on January 29, 1954. After taking a six day train trip, they arrived in Telkwa working in the bush at camp for Fritz Pfeifer Logging as a bull cook.



In 1961, Ferdie and Ursula established Ferdie's Building Supplies in Burns Lake with a $60,000 loan which thrived until sold in 1995.



Best times were spent at the Francois Lake cabin and flying to and fishing Eutsak, Tesla, Musclow and Chief Louie Lakes.



Ursula's friendships were often based around playing bridge, whist, skat and cribbage. She was a great sport and the main purpose wasn't winning but being together. Ursula did crossword puzzles most of her life, always in pen, rarely a missed word or scratch out. She had an amazing memory for historical dates and people's birthdays. She was always organized in her home and with business affairs. She tried to be philosophical and positive during the most trying times. Ursula lived well and against all odds, beating cancer in 1968, a 50-year survivor.



Ursula is survived by two sisters Irma Blanc of Comox and Gerda Irving of Olds, AB, son Vero, daughter-in-law Brenda, grandson Chris and granddaughter Hannah. She was predeceased by her husband Ferdie, son Lutz and grandson Lutz F. Boeker.



Thanks to all the wonderful, compassionate help in the last few years at the Royal Inland Hospital and Overlander Extended Care.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



