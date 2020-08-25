It is with heavy hearts that we announce Valerie Adrienne Carey has passed peacefully into the next step of her great journey on August 15, 2020. While her spirit moves on, she leaves behind her loving son Darren (Jody) Carey and her grandchildren Zachary and Kacey.
Predeceased by her son Robert, father Lucien, mother Virginia and brother Lucien "Ted", she will be greatly missed.
Valerie's life was a dedication of peace, love and knowledge. After she retired from her role as a Library Technician at Thompson Rivers University, her commitment to find new ways to spread knowledge and encourage unity carried on while being politically active as a founding member of the Kamloops/Shuswap Peace Council and an organizing member of many International Woman's Day events. When she was not participating in these and many other community events, she touched the lives and minds of people in her community by giving her time to the Walhachin Hall and Museum.
Due to the current issues surrounding COVID, a celebration of Val's life will be held in the future. Please watch her Facebook page for an announcement.
Memorial donations in memory of Val can be made to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge, 7877 Skimikin Road, Chase, BC, V0E 1M1
by going to their website https://turtlevalleydonkeyrefuge.com
