February 13, 1949 - October 1, 2019



It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our Mom on October 1, 2019.



Valerie is predeceased by her brother Kenny Hoddinott, father Keith Hoddinott and parents Ken and Phyllis Craig. She leaves behind her sisters Linda Dewey and Dorothy Anderson (Neil), daughters Monica Ball (Trevor), Tanya Staples and Candace Staples and son Dez Staples (Lisa), as well as two nephews, one niece, four great-nephews, one great-niece, fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. (Her own baseball team, as she said proudly many times) All of whom will miss her dearly.



Born in Edmonton on February 13, 1949, Valerie eventually settled in Kamloops to raise her family. For 24 years- until her retirement in 2018 - she worked at the Aberdeen McDonalds. Every morning she would dutifully occupy her drive-thru window, greeting everyone with her cheery smile. So beloved was she by her regular customers, that they would complain about her absence on her rare days off.



When Valerie, affectionately known as Skippy by her son Dez, wasn't at work she enjoyed hot weather, cold beer and spending time with her family. Her friends and family will dearly miss her company, conversations, and inappropriate sense of humour.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 25, 2019

