It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Vera Jane Short, our wonderful Mother and Grandmother. She was an amazing lady for 91 years and 10 months.
Mom was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years Vernon Harold Short and her son Leonard A. Short.
Left to mourn her are her son Vernon S. Short, daughter Marilyn Mounsey (Roger), son Raymond D. Short (Teri), daughter-in-law Heather Short and brother-in-law Earl Short (Joan), seven granddaughters Adina Mounsey, Alanna Mounsey, Shawna Mounsey, Allison Short, Jamie Short, Erin Short and Cate Short. Her friend Gemma Vidal (She said "Gemma really is an angel") and all her friends at the Shores Residence.
Mom and dad met and fell in love at White Rock, BC. They were married and started their family in Surrey surrounded by many family members. In 1964 they took a leap of faith and moved to Kamloops for dad to start his new business. Mom worked for many years and finally retired from Fields in Thompson Park Mall.
She was loved and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com