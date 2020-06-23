It is with deep sadness that the family of Verna Lorraine Wasylnka announces that on Saturday, June 13, 2020 she passed away due to complications from COPD.
Verna was predeceased by her parent Omer and Kathryn Porter, her husband John Wasylnka, her brother Norman Porter, her sister Frella Koski, her brother-in-law Frank Swanson, sister-in-law Arlene Porter, her son-in-law James Flux, her nephews Ronnie Mould, Dean Mould and her niece Wanda Mould.
Left to cherish her memories are her sisters Lorna, Thurza, Donna, Velma (Stan), Linda, brother Wesley, brother-in-law Tom. She will be dearly missed by her children Karen Flux, Calvin (Cathy) Kirsh and Kathryn (Brian) Andriashyk, her grandchildren Ryan Roch (Cameron), Carlie (Chris) Coben, Clinton (Samantha) Kirsh, Crystal (Ryan) Campbell, Courtney Kirsh (Dan), Karri Lynn Andriashyk (Jason), Stacie (Chris) Andriashyk Bourdon, Hollie Andriashyk (Rick), her great-grandchildren Lilly, Andie and Hugh Borrett, Ella and Addy Coben, Preston and Greyer Kirsh, Allie, Colton and Cassie Campbell, Callie and Macie Croxall, Donnie Andriashyk, Brendan and Dylan Collins, Symone and Justine Bourdon as well as many other family members and friends.
Verna was born on August 24, 1933 near Landis, Saskatchewan in the same home as her father, Omer Porter had been born in. She was the eldest of nine children. When she was a young child her family moved from Saskatchewan to the Vancouver, BC area for a few years and then on to Quesnel, BC where she met and married Irwin Kirsh and where their three children Karen, Calvin and Kathryn (aka Kiddo) were born. In the early 1970s Verna and Irwin separated and she moved briefly to Cache Creek, BC and then on to Kamloops, BC where she met and married John Wasylnka. She remained living in Kamloops until 2011 when she decided, after the tragic loss of her husband John in an automobile accident in 2005, that it was time to downsize and move on to a place more manageable. She moved to Surrey, BC into an apartment in the same building as her daughter and son-in-law Karen and the late Jim Flux. This arrangement was perfect for her last few years and when her health deteriorated, Karen and Jim were able to assist her in her daily living so she could remain in her own home. They were good company for her and took great care of her during her final years. Verna loved and was proud of her three children, their spouses and all of her grandchildren and loved their visits, letters and phone calls. Despite of her deteriorating health, she remained in her own home until the last three months of her life where she received excellent care at Zion Park Manor in Surrey, BC.
Verna left home at an early age. Being the oldest of nine children and living with the struggles many families faced during the depression, she learned early in life to be a hard worker and she was fiercely independent. First, at a young age, making it out in the world on her own and always finding work at a variety of jobs. And then for many years taking care of her home, raising her family, working on a potato farm, building a home and farming with Irwin Kirsh in Quesnel. Once in Kamloops she worked for many years, from the mid 1970s to the early 1990s, as a server at the Village Hotel. Although she worked hard all her life for everything she had and always paid her own way, she was very generous when it came to donating to charity or helping any family member in need. She always kept a meticulous home and was a wonderful cook. She had beautiful hand writing and was great at spelling which was something she always took pride in given the little formal education she received as a child. She loved music and she loved to dance. For many years she enjoyed travelling to the US and trying her luck at the casinos. Verna also took great interest in and was very knowledgeable about world politics. She knew the history of it as well as was always up to date on the latest happenings around the world.
There will be no formal service by request. During a family ceremony, Verna was laid to rest in a private family burial at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops, BC.
If you so desire, please make a donation in her memory, she would have chosen the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, 938 West 28th Ave., Vancouver, BC V5Z 4H4 or online at www.bcchf.ca
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Verna was predeceased by her parent Omer and Kathryn Porter, her husband John Wasylnka, her brother Norman Porter, her sister Frella Koski, her brother-in-law Frank Swanson, sister-in-law Arlene Porter, her son-in-law James Flux, her nephews Ronnie Mould, Dean Mould and her niece Wanda Mould.
Left to cherish her memories are her sisters Lorna, Thurza, Donna, Velma (Stan), Linda, brother Wesley, brother-in-law Tom. She will be dearly missed by her children Karen Flux, Calvin (Cathy) Kirsh and Kathryn (Brian) Andriashyk, her grandchildren Ryan Roch (Cameron), Carlie (Chris) Coben, Clinton (Samantha) Kirsh, Crystal (Ryan) Campbell, Courtney Kirsh (Dan), Karri Lynn Andriashyk (Jason), Stacie (Chris) Andriashyk Bourdon, Hollie Andriashyk (Rick), her great-grandchildren Lilly, Andie and Hugh Borrett, Ella and Addy Coben, Preston and Greyer Kirsh, Allie, Colton and Cassie Campbell, Callie and Macie Croxall, Donnie Andriashyk, Brendan and Dylan Collins, Symone and Justine Bourdon as well as many other family members and friends.
Verna was born on August 24, 1933 near Landis, Saskatchewan in the same home as her father, Omer Porter had been born in. She was the eldest of nine children. When she was a young child her family moved from Saskatchewan to the Vancouver, BC area for a few years and then on to Quesnel, BC where she met and married Irwin Kirsh and where their three children Karen, Calvin and Kathryn (aka Kiddo) were born. In the early 1970s Verna and Irwin separated and she moved briefly to Cache Creek, BC and then on to Kamloops, BC where she met and married John Wasylnka. She remained living in Kamloops until 2011 when she decided, after the tragic loss of her husband John in an automobile accident in 2005, that it was time to downsize and move on to a place more manageable. She moved to Surrey, BC into an apartment in the same building as her daughter and son-in-law Karen and the late Jim Flux. This arrangement was perfect for her last few years and when her health deteriorated, Karen and Jim were able to assist her in her daily living so she could remain in her own home. They were good company for her and took great care of her during her final years. Verna loved and was proud of her three children, their spouses and all of her grandchildren and loved their visits, letters and phone calls. Despite of her deteriorating health, she remained in her own home until the last three months of her life where she received excellent care at Zion Park Manor in Surrey, BC.
Verna left home at an early age. Being the oldest of nine children and living with the struggles many families faced during the depression, she learned early in life to be a hard worker and she was fiercely independent. First, at a young age, making it out in the world on her own and always finding work at a variety of jobs. And then for many years taking care of her home, raising her family, working on a potato farm, building a home and farming with Irwin Kirsh in Quesnel. Once in Kamloops she worked for many years, from the mid 1970s to the early 1990s, as a server at the Village Hotel. Although she worked hard all her life for everything she had and always paid her own way, she was very generous when it came to donating to charity or helping any family member in need. She always kept a meticulous home and was a wonderful cook. She had beautiful hand writing and was great at spelling which was something she always took pride in given the little formal education she received as a child. She loved music and she loved to dance. For many years she enjoyed travelling to the US and trying her luck at the casinos. Verna also took great interest in and was very knowledgeable about world politics. She knew the history of it as well as was always up to date on the latest happenings around the world.
There will be no formal service by request. During a family ceremony, Verna was laid to rest in a private family burial at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops, BC.
If you so desire, please make a donation in her memory, she would have chosen the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, 938 West 28th Ave., Vancouver, BC V5Z 4H4 or online at www.bcchf.ca
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.