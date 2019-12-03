Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernetta Ella Povoas. View Sign Obituary

April 29, 1926 - November 25, 2019



It is with overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of the amazing woman who started our family. Mom, Grandma, Mam, Great-Grandma, Great-Great-Grandma.



Vernetta was predeceased by her husband Jim Povoas (1999), beloved son Denis Henningsmoen (1998) and son-in-law David Barclay (2015).



She is survived by her daughters Carrol Barclay-Harvyl (Ritch), Elinor Braden (Michael) and Gail Brettell (Robert) and their families.



Grandchildren: Doug Barclay (Angela), Lori Putoto (Eric), Karen Smith (Michael Stokker) and Steven Barclay (Ami), Marla Pochay (Adam) and Amy Braden and Victoria Brettell.



Great-grandchildren: Madison and Dylan Barclay, Kelsey Putoto (Clayton Mackenzie) and Gabrielle Putoto (Geoffrey Tompkins), Andrea Kjelgren (Jason), Sara Smith (Andrew Ferri) and Jacob Stokker, Jake and Ella Barclay and Clark and Harris Pochay.



Great-great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Maya Kjelgren and Ashton and Lincoln Mackenzie.



We were lucky to have five generations in our family for eleven years. She loved her family, especially babies. Always wanting to snuggle the new ones, but they never wore enough clothing for her liking!



Vernetta was born in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. She was the second born of seven children and the last surviving sibling.



Vernetta moved to Kamloops in 1949 and worked in the Plaza Hotel and various jobs before starting her own business, a sewing shop above Fabric House. She was an incredibly talented self-taught seamstress. She could look at a dress and make a pattern. She made wedding dresses with beautiful hand stitched lace and beading, as well as fur coat and leather repairs for Fur Town. She always had a cookie tin or two full of buttons.



Vernetta loved a good party and loved to dance. Classic country music was her favourite -- channel 425 on Shaw.



She will be remembered for her sense of adventure, she was never afraid to travel and always ready to pack up and drive anywhere. She drove an ice cream truck for a short while, much to the excitement of her grandchildren! She learned to ski in her 40s at Grandview Acres, with stories of ending up under the deck not able to stop. Her dream of going to Hawaii was finally fulfilled at age 80, on a cruise with her daughters. She cruised to Alaska at age 85! Orange was her favourite colour. Mom was a magpie, loving everything sparkly, shiny and twinkling - especially brooches.



She will be missed deeply. Sending love up to the party in heaven, where we know she is dancing in her blue sparkly outfit.



In kindness, we extend our hearts to all those that supported her, including Phaedra, Dr. Cribb and the special caregivers at The Hamlets.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Diabetes Canada.



A service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 pm at The Hamlets in the Grand Hall.

Bring your stories to share!



