August 26, 1951 – October 11, 2019



We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our wonderful husband, dad, grandfather and friend.



Harry was born in Invermere and lived on his grandparents/parents farm in Spillimacheen. He attended small rural schools until Grade 9 and then bused to Invermere where he met and attended school with Shirley.



Harry graduated high school and continued onto vocational school for heavy duty mechanics.



He began his career with Finning Tractor as a mechanic and moved into sales and then instructing. After Finning, he worked for View Construction and Brentwood. He then started his own very successful business, owning Mack Trucks and clam dump trailers in 1992. He later expanded with rail haul trailer work for CN. Harry always knew the success of the business was due to the great employees and thanked them often. He taught his drivers a lot about working on their own trucks. He had a great respect for his employees, and they repaid that same respect to him and Shirley.



Harry married Shirley and had two great children Tammi and Jarrod. He treasured his life with Shirley and his children. He also cherished his grandchildren. He attended all their functions and sports and was so proud of them.



Harry is survived by his wife of 48 years Shirley, daughter Tammi Bryant and son Jarrod Bryant, his precious grandchildren Reis Ohayon, Loni Bryant, Jacob Bryant and Rileigh Olson, his mother Helen and only sister Velma and her husband Gene and Shirley's family and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Vernon.



We wish to thank Dr. Bantock, Dr. McCaffrey, RIH Cancer clinic, home care and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for the kindness and professionalism shown to Harry and family. And a special thank you to Barb and Jerry and Donna for their love and support.



A Celebration of Life for Harry will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Desert Gardens Community Centre, 540 Seymour Street, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kamloops Minor Hockey, or to a charity of your choice in Harry's name.

