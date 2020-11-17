1/1
Vernon Ervin Liebreich
1948 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Vernon Ervin Liebreich announces his passing after a brief battle with cancer on November 13, 2020 at 72 years of age.

He was born on January 3, 1948, in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, the son of the late Ervin Liebreich and Margaret (Grace) McConnell. He was the middle child of 3 siblings. On December 29, 1984 he married his lifelong partner and sweetheart, Karen.

Vern worked for Molson's and Labatt's for over 30 years before retiring in 2008 and moving to Tobiano. He was an athlete throughout his life and enjoyed playing baseball, hockey, golf, as well as fishing. Activities he enjoyed with his wife, sons, family, and many, wonderful friends. He was amazing with his hands and could fix or build anything. A talent which benefited all who knew him and soon morphed into a second career as a handyman. Vern's trademarks were his wonderful smile with the ever-present toothpick, his amazing hands, and a myriad of baseball caps.

Vern is survived by his loving wife, Karen of 35 years; sons Justin (Karissa) Liebreich and Dan Liebreich; two step-children Reese McBeth and Jodi McBeth; granddaughter Ruby Grace Liebreich; step-grandchildren Sarah, Sophina, Elijah and Ethan McBeth; step-great granddaughter Mya McBeth; and two sisters Judy (Dave) Woloschuk and Val (Bruce) Hawick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date TBD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vern's memory can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 Phone: (250) 372-1336.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, 2020.
