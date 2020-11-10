The family of Vernon (Vern) James Wilson is sad to announce his passing on October 23, 2020. Vern was born in Armstrong in 1926 and grew up there and in the Enderby area.
He is survived by Betty Wilson, Barry Wilson, Terry Wilson and Patsy (Rick) Appel, grandchildren Dallas Wilson, Lisa (Colin) O'Leary, Nikki (Wes) Wallace, Simon (Stefanie) Appel and ten great- grandchildren.
He enjoyed sports, played drums in a dance band and was very proud of his WWII Navy service.
He married Betty Dale in 1949; they had three children Barry, Patsy and Terry. Vern was an autobody repairman and had his own shop in Victoria for 10 years, before moving to East Barriere Lake Resort in 1971. There he trapped, worked at a body shop in McLure, later driving his own grader, snow plowing and grading in the area for many years. Selling the resort in 1992, the next move was to McLure until 2019 when he moved to Yellowhead Pioneer Residence in Barriere, due to failing health.
Thank you for the wonderful care and support from staff at Yellowhead Pioneer Residence, Barriere Clinic & ER, Barriere IDA, Home Health & Support Services and ambulance attendants.
His journey of life has been completed. Family celebration of life to be held next spring.
We will keep him in our hearts
with many good memories.
