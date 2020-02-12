Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Mary Ann Sperling. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our mom, Grandma Veronica, she was taken by the angels to heaven on February 5, 2020, at the age of 77 to be with the Lord.



Veronica passed away at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice house in Kamloops, BC. She was born in Unity, SK.



Mom was predeceased by her loving husband Leo Sperling and two daughters Michelle Heibein and Sheila Sperling, and her grandson Travis Durieux and best friend Emil Quechuk.



She is survived by her two sons Gordon Sperling, Joe Sperling and son-in-law Michael Heibein of Kamloops, BC and three daughters Leona Sperling (Martin Mueller), Belinda Sperling (Shaun Barrett), both of Kamloops, BC and Tammy Allaire (Brock Allaire) of Calgary, AB. Also survived by her six beautiful grandchildren that meant the world to her Austin Peel, Carington Peel, Kyle Sperling-Mueller, Tyler Sperling-Mueller, Brayden Allaire and Izabella Allaire.



Her life was all about her family, friends, and devotion to the Catholic faith. She was an active member of the C.W.L in Kamloops for many years. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.



Prayers to be recited at OLPH Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated OLPH Catholic Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch to follow, then a graveside burial at Hillside Cemetery. Celebrant Father Vijay Martin officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home

250-554-2577

Condolences may be sent to the family from It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our mom, Grandma Veronica, she was taken by the angels to heaven on February 5, 2020, at the age of 77 to be with the Lord.Veronica passed away at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice house in Kamloops, BC. She was born in Unity, SK.Mom was predeceased by her loving husband Leo Sperling and two daughters Michelle Heibein and Sheila Sperling, and her grandson Travis Durieux and best friend Emil Quechuk.She is survived by her two sons Gordon Sperling, Joe Sperling and son-in-law Michael Heibein of Kamloops, BC and three daughters Leona Sperling (Martin Mueller), Belinda Sperling (Shaun Barrett), both of Kamloops, BC and Tammy Allaire (Brock Allaire) of Calgary, AB. Also survived by her six beautiful grandchildren that meant the world to her Austin Peel, Carington Peel, Kyle Sperling-Mueller, Tyler Sperling-Mueller, Brayden Allaire and Izabella Allaire.Her life was all about her family, friends, and devotion to the Catholic faith. She was an active member of the C.W.L in Kamloops for many years. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.Prayers to be recited at OLPH Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated OLPH Catholic Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch to follow, then a graveside burial at Hillside Cemetery. Celebrant Father Vijay Martin officiating.Arrangements entrusted toKamloops Funeral Home250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close