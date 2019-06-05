Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Schnell. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary





On May 31, 2019 Veronica Schnell passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital. Survived by her loving daughters Dana and Shelley (Rob); her grandchild Cassy, and three brothers Ed, Larry and Richard. Predeceased by husband Reg, parents Frank and Toni and sister Rusty. Mom was a very active lady who loved to play golf, rain or shine, and curl in winter. She had a silly side and loved to joke around and make people laugh. She was one of the Blazers biggest fans. You were sure to find her at every game with a horn or a bell in hand cheering on her favourite team. Without her infectious laugh and her friendly-warm personality, she will be sorely missed by all.



Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Schoening Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society.



We won't say goodbye, but will say, until we meet again to our mother, sister and friend.



Online condolences may be expressed at June 5, 1944 – May 31, 2019On May 31, 2019 Veronica Schnell passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital. Survived by her loving daughters Dana and Shelley (Rob); her grandchild Cassy, and three brothers Ed, Larry and Richard. Predeceased by husband Reg, parents Frank and Toni and sister Rusty. Mom was a very active lady who loved to play golf, rain or shine, and curl in winter. She had a silly side and loved to joke around and make people laugh. She was one of the Blazers biggest fans. You were sure to find her at every game with a horn or a bell in hand cheering on her favourite team. Without her infectious laugh and her friendly-warm personality, she will be sorely missed by all.Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Schoening Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society.We won't say goodbye, but will say, until we meet again to our mother, sister and friend.Online condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close