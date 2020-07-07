On Monday, June 29, 2020, Vicki Rota, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Kamloops, BC.Vicki is survived by her husband of 48 years, Randy, her children Tressa (Terry) and Blair (Erin), her grandchildren Olivia and Cooper, her siblings Sandy (Mark), Susanne (Kevin) and Cam (Liz), her brother and sister in-laws Danny (Sherry) and Brenda (Doug) along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Vicki is predeceased by her parents Bert and Marjorie Foster and her in-laws Frank and Aldina Rota.Vicki was born in Vancouver on December 16, 1951 and resided there until the family moved to Kamloops in 1959. As a young girl Vicki was the scholastic child of her siblings, achieving honour role status often. Although her studies were very important to her, she also found time for fun. Highland dancing was her passion. She took after her mother, competing in numerous dance competitions and winning many trophies and awards, carrying on the family tradition. During her high school years, she replaced dancing with the love of cheerleading with the Kam High sports teams. Vicki met Randy while working at A & W, serving him when he would show up for a burger after his hockey games. Vicki's dream of becoming a teacher was put on hold when she and Randy married in June of 1972. His career took them to the United States, but eventually settled back in Kamloops in 1978 where they raised their family. As a full-time wife and mother, Vicki returned to her studies and completed her Bachelor of Education at Simon Fraser University in the early 1980s. She taught at both Savona and John Todd Elementary for many years.Vicki's home was always open. She happily hosted many pool parties and family gatherings. Neighbourhood kids always felt welcome at her home, as Vicki would often prepare snacks and lunches for the kids. Vicki enjoyed being in the kitchen making her popular dishes such as cabbage rolls, lasagna, nanaimo bars, thumbprint cookies and canning antipasto. In her spare time she loved curling and golfing and in fact Vicki had 3 hole-in-ones at Rivershore Golf Course where she was a member. She was a devoted mother to Tressa and Blair. Taking them to the Bank's cabin at Shuswap Lake every summer, and to their many hockey and soccer games.The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brenda Laupland, Vicki's friends Judy Van Horlick and Shirley Gallant, as well as Kamloops Senior Village for their continuous care and compassion given to Vicki over the last few years.A Celebration of life to follow at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Vicki to The Alzheimer's Society.Condolences may be expressed at: