On November 28, 2020, Victor Leslie Anderson, passed away peacefully at age 88 after a battle with cancer.



Vic was born in 1932 at the Stump Lake Ranch in Quilchena, BC and was the youngest of eight children. Vic was a plumber by trade and a naturalist by heart. He loved nothing better than to be out fishing and hunting with his kids, grandkids, and friends. Vic knew every good fishing spot for miles around Kamloops and if it wasn't a challenge to get into, he didn't think it was worth going to!



Vic was a founding member of the Bethel Tabernacle church in Valleyview and he was immensely proud to be a Board Member of the church for many years. Vic used his trade as a plumber to help build this church as well as the affiliated summer camp in Falkland, BC. Vic was a dedicated church member and always ready to help a friend or church member in need. Vic had a passion for his garden and his pets and would share the contents of his large garden with friends and family every year.



Vic was preceded in death by his father Andrew, his mother Hazel as well as his siblings Dave, Francis, Charlotte, Marian, Earl and Greg.



He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his three children Lynn, Barbara and Patricia, his two step-children Audrey and Larry, his grandchildren Landon, Paige and Seth and his step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren Meagan, Ryan, Bret, Kailey and Carter.



A Celebration of Life for Vic will be held with family and friends in May 2021 at the place of his birth. Anyone wishing to join in should contact a family member.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store