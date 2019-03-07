Love Always Remembers
With over whelming heartaches, we want to share that on January 6, 2019 our Dad, our Papa and my husband Victor Magnus Alm passed away.
He was such a wise man, always guiding us with the best of opinions and exceptional advice. He helped us grow into who we were meant to be. Our family is happy and strong because of the good example of my unique loving husband.
He brought a light so great to our world, that even after he has gone, the light will always remain with us…
We will forever carry your Heart in our Hearts
Our love is never ending...
Susan,
Gregory; Harlow, Saylor
Natalee; Beau, Noah, Nixon
Jesse; Megan, Jensen, Mattheus, Bentley
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 7, 2019