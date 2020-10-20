Victor Ofukany passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of October 7, 2020 at the age of 84.



Victor was born in Peesane, Saskatchewan on February 2, 1936. Vic grew up on the farm with his sister Rose Denomey (Jim) and four brothers Jerry (Beth), John (Evany), Frank (Bev) and Robert (Brenda) Ofukany. Vic met a local girl Donna Bromm in Crocked River while playing fastball. They fell in love and were married in Tisdale, Saskatchewan on April 19, 1958.



Vic was predeceased by his parents Steve and Anna Ofukany (Rovinsk), sister Rose Marie Denomey (Jim) and great- granddaughter Lily Ofukany. Vic is survived by his loving wife Donna of 62 years married, and children Deb Stittle (Len), Laurie-Anne Kopp (Joe), Greg Ofukany (Loretta), Carrie Costantino (Frank), grandchildren Cole Stittle (Holly-Rose), Tyler Stittle, Justin Kopp (Diane), Jordon Kopp (Tiffany,) Drayden Kopp, Travis Ofukany (Natalie), Troy Ofukany (Kristen), Racheal McLeod (Wes) , Shawna Johnson (Carl), great-grandchildren Aurora and Leo Stittle, Orianna Stittle, Lucas, Ethan and Spencer Kopp, Matilda Kopp, Weston Ofukany, Ella Ofukany, Kohen and Sawyer McLeod, Emilie and Elise Johnson and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



In the early 1960s Vic worked in Uranium Mine in Uranium City, Saskatchewan and at the Salt Mine at Chaplin, Saskatchewan.



Vic worked as a heavy duty equipment operator building roads. He moved his 35 foot trailer and family (wife and 3 children) all over the southern interior of Saskatchewan. (They moved 60 times over 5 years). In 1964 the family moved to BC. Vic worked for 5 years on the Mica Dam project, Coquihalla Hwy, Harper Mountain Ski Resort, and many other projects. Vic retired in 1990 after the completion of the Hwy 5, 4 lane from Kamloops to Heffley Creek. Vic was a member of the Local 115 union for 54 years. Over that time Vic moved his family to Kamloops, Squamish, Salmon Arm and in 1971 moved to Heffley Creek, BC. Vic's son and grandsons followed in his footsteps by becoming equipment operators too.



Victor was a hockey dad and enjoyed watching his son Greg Ofukany play in AAA Hockey and his grandson Troy Ofukany play in the WHL.



As a young single man in the early 50s Victor played fastball on the Peesan Team for 3 years, they travelled to many of the small towns throughout Saskatchewan. The team was made up of four sets of brothers. Once retired, Victor took up fastball again. He played in the senior's games in Edmonton, Prince Rupert, Kelowna and in the US at Wenatchee, Lynden & Everson. Vic played on local team in Kamloops playing for Balco, Bencher Logging and the Sidewinders at the Dick Hart Ball Park on Todd Mtn Road until 2002. In 1997 Vic and his brother-in-law Jim Denomey donated their time and were instrumental to the excavation of the Dick Hart Ball Park field. Vic was also instrumental in building a one kilometer driveway with 5 switchbacks for his daughter and son-in-law.



Victor enjoyed string instruments especially his electric guitar he would play with bands at small town dances in Saskatchewan. Later in life Vic took up the banjo. The banjo sat idle for many years and only recently did Vic's grandson Tyler Stittle repair it.



Victor will be remembered for his love for his vegetable garden, walnut trees and grafted apple trees. He was self-sufficient making his own sauerkraut and growing his own tobacco. Vic won best garden in the City of Kamloops in 2011.



His ability to fix absolutely anything won him the title, "If papa can't fix it were all screwed." Vic built many bird houses, a fishing hut, a GT Snowracer, many cow towel bars, a duck house and movable weather vanes. His nickname should have been Jimmy for Jimmy rigging.



Vic loved animals and had a connection with every animal he met. Vic had a pond for many years and his gold fish grew to over 7 inches. Each year Vic would race against the squirrels to see who got the most walnuts.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Royal Inland Hospital and Kelowna Hospital Cardiac Groups.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke and SPCA in Kamloops.



A private family Celebration of life will be held in 2021.



He'll be forever missed and forever loved.



