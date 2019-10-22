1933 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Victoria (Vickie) Mason announces her passing on October 18, 2019 at Ridgeview Lodge Care Home in Kamloops, BC.
Mom will be remembered for her keen sense of humour, her love of gardening, music, dance and cooking. Most of all, she will be remembered for her immense love for her children. She prayed for all of us and asked God to bless us every night before she slept.
Mom will be remembered by her children: daughters Valarie (Terry) Melnick of Cranbrook, BC and Brenda Parrish of Penticton, BC, sons Kevin (Laurie) Mason of Kamloops, BC and Marlin Mason and family of Kamloops, BC. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchild Ivy (Kyle) Jepson of Prince George, BC and their children Van Holt and Wes Jepson, grandchild Aubrey Melnick of Kimberley, BC and his son Nate Melnick, grandchild Kassandra (Jeremy) McMullen of Kamloops, BC, and grandchild Sherry Hambley of Vancouver, BC and her daughter Ridley Hambley.
Mom was predeceased by her son Walter Mason (1993) and her daughter Janet Acreman (2003).
Our Mom Vickie will be laid to rest with Walter and Janet at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops, BC.
Mom is now at peace in God's garden.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 22, 2019