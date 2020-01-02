May 24, 1937 – December 21, 2019
Born in: McBride, British Columbia, Canada
Passed in: Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
Passed on: December 21, 2019
It is of great sadness to announce the passing of our dear mother.
Mom passed on peacefully in her home after a short battle with cancer.
Mary is survived by loving son Randy (Billie Lynne), granddaughter Maxine Nicole Voykin, siblings Florence Cummins, Lloyd Jeck and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Fred Voykin and daughters Sandra and Carol Lee, parents Adolph and Maria Jeck, brothers Leonard Jeck and Cyril Jeck, sisters Alice Flett, Gladys Baines, Myrtle Cook and Bernice Schemenauer.
Mom enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed by everyone's heart she touched.
A ceremony of her life will be held on January 3, 2020 at Westsyde Fellowship Church, 2833 Westsyde Road, Kamloops, British Columbia at 2:00 pm, tea to follow.
Special thanks to Dr. Olubajo, Interior Health Care workers, and everyone that helped out to keep Mom comfortable in her home. Special thanks to Alaire Jeck, (sister-in-law, friend), for staying with Mom the last couple months, and my wife Billie Lynne for being by Mom's side when she passed on.
Mom, you left us all awesome memories.
You are an inspiration.
Miss you, Love you.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020