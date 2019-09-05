Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Raymond O’Hara. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

December 28, 1923 - August 31, 2019



Vince left our world to be with his Lord, finally, dying peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of August 31, 2019 at 95 years of age.



Vince was the youngest of fourteen children born to Michael and Amanda O'Hara and the devoted husband of Mae O'Hara who passed away January 1, 2009. He was predeceased by all of his siblings and their spouses, so he was the last of the M. O'Hara's! He has 31 nieces and nephews and their various families all over BC, Alberta and Oregon.



Vince served in the Royal Canadian Navy in World War II and did 14 crossings of the North Atlantic. He was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus and Legion member in Kamloops, where he and Mae ran the business of Mae's Rug and Upholstery cleaning for years. His last years were spent at Ridgeview Lodge, where he had excellent care. We will miss his crooked grin and sparkling Irish eyes! Our Lady Perpetual Help, guide him home.



The Funeral Mass was recited at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Following the service, Vince was laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery with his beloved Mae. Celebrant, Father Jaison Tellis, OCD.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 5, 2019

