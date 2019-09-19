Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet (Johnston) Gray. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

December 3, 1929 - September 15, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that the family of Violet Gray announce her passing. Vi slipped away peacefully in the wee hours of Sunday, September 15, 2019. Violet is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Margaret Johnston, her siblings and the love of her life and husband of 54 years George Tees Gray. Vi leaves behind her three children Lynne Bruce (Derek Donaldson) of Oliver, BC, Brian Gray (Sharon) of Kamloops, BC and Carol Adams (Edwin) of Aberdeen, Scotland, grandchildren Iain, Alex, Tracy, Selina, Brandy and Nathan, great-grandchildren James, Nicholas, Claire, Emma and Parker and various nephews and nieces.



Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Violet was the youngest of six children. She loved school and excelled in athletics especially running. During the war, she was evacuated to a farm in Ireland, with her information on a paper tag attached to her coat and a tin cup. She was one of the children that were sent away from the major cities which were getting heavily bombed. This stay cured Violet of ever wanting to be a farmer. Violet was a very bright student and her teachers pleaded with Mr. and Mrs. Johnston to let her stay on at school and go to university but they thought that was unnecessary as she was a girl. Instead, she got a job at the post office, which, with her strong head for figures, suited her very well.



Violet met George in Glasgow at one of the many dance halls there and was married at Stephen Memorial Church soon afterwards. They were accomplished ballroom dancers and frequently drew a crowd when they stepped out onto the dance floor. They also enjoyed racing Greyhounds in Scotland. Their family home was never quite complete without a few dogs by their side. Vi's strong head for business was put to good use when they opened up a successful security company which was based in Glasgow.



In 1982, the family emigrated to Canada to set up a new life in the greater Kamloops area. They called McLure home for 25 years. Violet was a working partner at the Sahali Petrocan for many years and then was employed at the Heffley Creek Store. All those that met Violet loved her quick wit and spunk. Her cheeky sense of fun was evident right up until her last days which continued to endear people to her. Friends and acquaintances always remember her with a big hearty 'Oh I just love Vi'.



Accompanied by a good strong cuppa (tea) her favourite pastimes were reading novels, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting as well as watching her favourite TV programs. When venturing out on the town Vi was always impeccably dressed. Violet loved her bling so her outfits were never quite complete without several signature jewelry pieces.



Violet had many friends through the years but the family is especially grateful for James Forbes her close friend of 30 plus years. His help and attention were invaluable especially in the past few years. We are also thankful for the true caring that has been shown to Vi by the staff at Chartwell Ridgepointe. Although she was not there for long it was always easy to see that the staff, too, had fallen under her spell and loved her. We are also thankful for the care and compassion shown to her by the staff of 5-South during her stay at RIH. There are several nursing staff that absolutely went above and beyond for her. For that we are forever grateful.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Violet's honour at Chartwell Ridgepoint, 1789 Primrose Court, Kamloops, BC on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am.



