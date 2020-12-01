On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Violet Rose Solmes (née Boyuk), loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 73.



Violet was predeceased by her mother Rose, sister Dolly, and husband Terry.





Violet was born on February 19, 1947 in Hamilton, ON. There she met Terrence Morton Solmes and the two were married in 1966. In 1968 they moved to Sudbury, ON, where they lived and they raised four children Billy, Brian, Bobby, and Tiffany. Violet and Terry happily retired to Kamloops in 1999.



Violet was an avid and talented crafter and cook. She could often be found knitting, crocheting, or quilting gifts for her many relatives, friends, and neighbours. Violet kept up the family tradition of cooking delicious meals on holidays and for friendly gatherings. She loved listening to country music while she baked and was a true Elvis fan. Violet and Terry travelled across Western Canada and through much of the United States. In 2011, the pair fulfilled a lifelong dream, and went on an Alaskan cruise.



Violet was a loving and devoted grandmother and friend. She took every opportunity to chat and offer a kind word to those she passed in her travels about town. She kept in regular contact with her family and faithfully wrote birthday and holiday cards to her many grandchildren. Throughout her life, Violet was involved in many community groups and programs including St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Kamloops.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store