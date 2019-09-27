1932 - 2019
Virginia "Ginny" Swain of Kamloops, BC passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 87 years of age.
She is survived by her children Loreli Hawkin of Vancouver, BC, Daniel Burris of Edmonton, AB, Jesse Swain of Chilliwack, BC, Linda Graham of Colman, AB, Brenda Warwick of Kamloops, BC and Tommy Swain of Kamloops, BC, fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children Joel Graham and Cindy Bardics.
Ginny worked at Royal Inland Hospital, at Mt. Lolo CFS Kamloops as a tour guide and in various family enterprises.
Thanks to Dr. Hollman and the staff at Pine Grove.
No formal ceremony.
Memorial donations in Ginny's name may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
