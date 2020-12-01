1/1
Vivian Hansberry
It is with great sorrow that the family of Vivian Hansberry, of Kamloops, announces her passing on November 28, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital at the age of 88.

She is survived by her companion John, nephew Steve (Roccio), Richard (Trudi), David, Donald and a number of great nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Vivian was an independent and determined woman who loved life.

She may be gone but will not be forgotten.

Due to current Covid restrictions, no funeral will be held.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, donations may be made in her name to their charity of choice.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
