Born June 30, 1940
Passed away October 8, 2019
Predeceased by his Dad and Mom Bill and Elsie (née Penttila) Reid. Hugh is survived by cousins Val (Ron) Atcheson, Juanita Gressel, Allan (Ida) Penttila, Roy (Deb) Penttila, Esther (Mike) Kozak, Marv (Sheryl) Penttila, Dan Parker, Ken McDowell and his good friend Nicola (Susan) De Simone.
Thank you from the family, to the 7-W RIH Renal Unit, the Home Care nurses and the Kamloops Hospice Home staff for all the wonderful care Hugh received.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Chase Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Tyler Harper officiating. Interment in the family plot, Chase Memorial Cemetery.
A reception tea will be held in the church, following the cemetery service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the RIH Foundation, 7-W Renal Unit in memory of Hugh would be appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralserivce.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 17, 2019