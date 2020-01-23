Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wally Melville. View Sign Obituary

We are saddened to announce that Wally Melville of Kamloops, BC passed away on January 18, 2020 at 91 years of age.



He is survived by his loving wife Grace, whom he married in 1954. Wally's mother jokingly said it wouldn't last more than a year, but 66 years later, they could still be caught holding hands.



Wally was the eldest of two sons, survived by his younger brother Terry (Rene) of Sidney, BC. He is also survived by his children Aleda (Roy Underwood), David (Sue) and Joan. He has five grandchildren who brought him all kinds of joy and laughter at different times of his life - Angela, Shawn, Layla, Bobby and Desiree, and of course many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his oldest son Bruce who passed away in 2015.



Wally was an adventurer and storyteller. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and parties. His circle of friends was large as he was always easy to be around and enjoyed people, laughing and having fun.



He married the love of his life Grace in 1954 after they met in New Westminster where they worked together. They left New Westminster and moved to Kitimat where they lived for 18 years as Wally took on the role of Public Relations Director for Alcan. It was through this job that Wally met hundreds of friends that he kept in touch with over the years. After 18 winters in Kitimat, Grace said that was enough and they moved to the warmer climate in Salmon Arm. Wally transitioned from public relations to working in the mining industry until his retirement in the late '90s. Grace and Wally moved to Kamloops in 1985 where they continued to reside together until Wally's passing.



Wally is described by friends and family members as funny, gentle, fun, kind and a true gentleman. We will miss him tremendously but take solace to know he is with his eldest son Bruce, fishing somewhere warm and expansive. His family thanks Gemstone Care Centre nurses and staff for the incredible care they took of him for the past six years.



He will remain forever in our hearts.







