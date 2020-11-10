1/1
Walter "Wally" Black
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Black on November 1, 2020 at the age of 84.

Wally is survived by his wife Odell, his sons Andrew and Bryon (Lisa), grandchildren Katelyn (Adam), Brianna (Steven), Fallon, Anika, Sam, and Kayne, great-grandchildren Keira, Loic, Emma, his sister Stella, Odell's children and their families.

Wally was predeceased by his first wife, Marti, his daughter Jeannine, and his brother Russell.

Born and raised in Kamloops, Wally was involved in many sports and community organizations as well as church and parish activities for most of his life. He was a career firefighter with KFR, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief. He always said with a smile: "Best job in the world."

In his retirement years, Wally enjoyed skiing, golfing, curling, travelling, volunteering, and years of Blazer games.

The family is very grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.

The Reverend Father Derrick Cameron celebrated the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral on November 6, 2020.

Should friends desire, donations in Wally's memory to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice would be appreciated.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved