It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Black on November 1, 2020 at the age of 84.
Wally is survived by his wife Odell, his sons Andrew and Bryon (Lisa), grandchildren Katelyn (Adam), Brianna (Steven), Fallon, Anika, Sam, and Kayne, great-grandchildren Keira, Loic, Emma, his sister Stella, Odell's children and their families.
Wally was predeceased by his first wife, Marti, his daughter Jeannine, and his brother Russell.
Born and raised in Kamloops, Wally was involved in many sports and community organizations as well as church and parish activities for most of his life. He was a career firefighter with KFR, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief. He always said with a smile: "Best job in the world."
In his retirement years, Wally enjoyed skiing, golfing, curling, travelling, volunteering, and years of Blazer games.
The family is very grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.
The Reverend Father Derrick Cameron celebrated the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral on November 6, 2020.
Should friends desire, donations in Wally's memory to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice would be appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com