It is with great sadness that the family of Walt Coxon announces his passing on December 6, 2018 at the age of 80. Walt will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Heather, and his children, Susan (Jack) and Catherine (Craig). Walt is also fondly remembered by his six grandchildren; Jacqueline, Jessica, Aaron, Matthew, Shivaun and Sean; and by his sisters, Lillian, Evelyn, Janet, Bette and Mavis. He was predeceased by his sister Alice.



Walt attended the University of Alberta. In the summer of 1962, he began work for the Federal Government in the Banff National Park working on Highway 1. He then went to work for BC Highways on projects in Canal Flats, Lytton, Kelowna, Red Pass, Salmon Arm and Mission. He joined Dawson Construction in 1972, starting in the head offices. Walt then went to Kamloops to help set up a satellite office and became the Director of Operations there until his retirement in 2000. Walt also served on various boards of the Road Builders Association during this time. After his retirement, he started up his own consulting company which he worked at until his passing. From 1992 to 2000, Walt and Heather owned and operated the Pantry Family Restaurant in Kamloops. Walt's hobbies and passions included time with his family, travelling and golfing.



A Memorial Service is to be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Cedar Valley Mennonite Church 32860 Cherry Ave., Mission, BC. Pastor Dan Rempel officiating.

