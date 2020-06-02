It is with deep sadness, we announce the death of Walter Werstiuk, who passed away on May 28, 2020 at the Kamloops Hospice Home.Walter was predeceased by his parents, his brother John, his sisters Victoria and Helen and daughter Debbie .Born March 12, 1931 in Ispas, Alberta. Walter's early education was in a one room school in Brinsly. From there he progressed to Two Hills High School where he graduated at aged 18. He then got a job in a little plant west of Calgary but got laid off within 6 months. He then headed north to Uranium City to a job with Eldorado Mines, working there for five years before going home. One venture was a sand washing - screening operation which was sold 5 years later. He then bought a share in the Marble Arch Hotel in downtown Vancouver. It was here that he met and married his wife Joan. The hotel was sold in 1972. About 6 months later with his brothers Steve and Nestor they bought the Village Hotel in Kamloops. Walter become manager and they operated this for nearly 20 years then it was sold.Retirement was the order of the day! There was a big garden, a horse and nine chickens to look after and travelling to do! Shortly after this he was introduced to Larry and Holly Campbell of Buse Creek Ranch and was invited to go riding with them, moving cattle. He enjoyed that so much - so many fireside stories, so many happy memories! At 82 years of age, back and hip problems forced an end to these activities, but he was still able to volunteer with "the Bingo" at the Ukrainian Hall which he'd been doing for 20 years.Walter leaves to cherish his memory, Joan his loving wife of 50 odd years, his two sons Glen (Kate), Craig (Alexa) and daughter Carrie - Ann (Dan), six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, his brothers Steve and Nestor, his sister Olga and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. O'Connell for his care over the years. Also our thanks to the staff at R.I.H., Ponderosa and especially the Hospice Home.We ask those who knew Walter to keep him and the family in their prayers and thoughts at this time.Condolences may be expressed at