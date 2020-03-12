With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Wayne on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital at the age of 77.
Beloved husband to Joanne MacLean of seven wonderful years, loving father to Jacquie, Deanna, Jennifer and Sheila and dear brother to Rick and Judie. Wayne was also a grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends, including two of his grandchildren Casey and Austin.
Wayne enjoyed staying active and loved hiking, biking, playing tennis, music and dancing. He worked for the majority of his career within the plumbing industry in Kamloops and Vancouver BC.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Wayne's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
A very special thank you to all of the staff of Trillium Health Partners - Palliative Care for the kindness and compassion shown to our family.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020