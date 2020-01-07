Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Gilroy. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

May 31, 1943 – December 21, 2019



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles "Wayne" Gilroy on December 21, 2019 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House where he was surrounded by family and close friends.



Wayne was born on May 31, 1943 in Red Deer, Alberta and spent much of his early years hopscotching all over BC. His young adult years were spent mainly in Chilliwack, Merritt and Vancouver where he met his wife Carol. They eventually settled in Kamloops where they raised their two children Richard and Michelle.



Wayne spent his early working life as a heavy duty mechanic and later moved into equipment sales working at Interior Diesel, Ritchie Brothers and finally taking a leap to become a founding partner of Woodland Equipment.



Wayne was a very hard worker and truly valued the relationships he had with his customers and the companies he represented.



Predeceased by his parents John and Marie Gilroy, Wayne is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol, his son Richard Gilroy (Kristy) and daughter Michelle Grice (Tom). He is also survived by his five grandchildren Logan and Jackson Gilroy and Carter, Paige and McKenna Grice.



Wayne had an unforgettable personality and a unique sense of humour that will forever be remembered by his friends and family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House or the .



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



