Wayne was born on April 25, 1947 in New Westminster, BC and passed away on June 30, 2020 in Vernon, BC.
Wayne will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn, son Jess (Jan) and granddogs Willow and Cash, son Travis (Corinne) and granddaughter Abigail as well as numerous extended family and friends. He leaves us all a lifetime of memories to treasure.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents Phil and Holly, brother Marvin, as well as many special pets.
Wayne enjoyed travelling, sailing, skiing, biking, hiking and being with family and friends. He enjoyed his retirement years on Okanagan Lake at Louis Estates outside Vernon. Being a mechanic and carpenter, he always had anything you needed to borrow, including a helping hand.
At Wayne's request, there will be no service.
Share memories and condolences
through Wayne's obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com