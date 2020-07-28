1/
Wayne Philip Orser
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne was born on April 25, 1947 in New Westminster, BC and passed away on June 30, 2020 in Vernon, BC.

Wayne will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn, son Jess (Jan) and granddogs Willow and Cash, son Travis (Corinne) and granddaughter Abigail as well as numerous extended family and friends. He leaves us all a lifetime of memories to treasure.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents Phil and Holly, brother Marvin, as well as many special pets.

Wayne enjoyed travelling, sailing, skiing, biking, hiking and being with family and friends. He enjoyed his retirement years on Okanagan Lake at Louis Estates outside Vernon. Being a mechanic and carpenter, he always had anything you needed to borrow, including a helping hand.

At Wayne's request, there will be no service.

Share memories and condolences
through Wayne's obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved