Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Robert Corbin. View Sign Obituary

Wayne Robert Corbin's big heart stopped and he went on to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. The Lord welcomed him home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 70. Wayne has found peace at last. In fact, he was very surprised he lived so long!



A very big thank you to all the medical personnel involved in his care!



Wayne was born and raised in a small town on BC's Central Coast called Ocean Falls. He never lost his love for that place and made many trips back there to boat and fish.



He joined Army Cadets in Ocean Falls to help kids learn about the outdoors and then moved to Kamloops (because his wife said so) and continued with it. Cadets was his life!



He leaves behind his wife Moe Danshin, sons Kyle (Natalie), Tyler (Amanda) and grandchildren Kaycee, Tyson, Camryn and Emma; as well as many other family members, friends and neighbours – and a jug of milk!



A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the Coast Hotel on Rogers Way; Ballroom ABC.



In lieu of cards, gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Kamloops Army Cadet Corps or the Legion. Thank you.

Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Wayne Robert Corbin's big heart stopped and he went on to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. The Lord welcomed him home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 70. Wayne has found peace at last. In fact, he was very surprised he lived so long!A very big thank you to all the medical personnel involved in his care!Wayne was born and raised in a small town on BC's Central Coast called Ocean Falls. He never lost his love for that place and made many trips back there to boat and fish.He joined Army Cadets in Ocean Falls to help kids learn about the outdoors and then moved to Kamloops (because his wife said so) and continued with it. Cadets was his life!He leaves behind his wife Moe Danshin, sons Kyle (Natalie), Tyler (Amanda) and grandchildren Kaycee, Tyson, Camryn and Emma; as well as many other family members, friends and neighbours – and a jug of milk!A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the Coast Hotel on Rogers Way; Ballroom ABC.In lieu of cards, gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Kamloops Army Cadet Corps or the Legion. Thank you.Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close