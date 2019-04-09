Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Robert Jennings. View Sign

November 19, 1935 – March 2, 2019



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Robert Jennings on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Hamlets in Kamloops, BC.



Wayne, an only child, was born in Antler, Saskatchewan. He felt lucky to grow up with his mother Freda on the farm near Gainsborough, Saskatchewan belonging to his aunt Greta and uncle Coral Fisher and their two children Audrey and Maxine.



Predeceased by his mother Freda Jennings (née Cowan), his father Robert John Jennings, his favourite aunt Greta Cowan Fisher, his cousin Maxine Mains, his uncle Ken Cowan and many other aunts and uncles. Wayne is survived by his good friend Jo Chipperfield and his cousins Audrey Fisher of Waterloo, Ontario, Terry Mains (Louise) of Peachland, BC, Bonnie Freitag (Mel) of Carlisle, Saskatchewan, Valerie Mains Roy of Gatineau, Quebec and their families.



Wayne didn't care for farming, so at the first opportunity he boarded a train for Vancouver, BC to attend the University of British Columbia. He was forever grateful to his uncle Ken Cowan (Burdina) for providing a home during his years of study at U.B.C.

Wayne taught English literature at the high school level in Edgewater, BC, Nelson, BC, Golden, BC, finally settling in Kamloops teaching at NorKam Secondary, Westsyde Secondary and St. Ann's Academy.



He had many interests, was a member of The Kamloops Naturalist Club, holding many positions within the club and monitoring a Bluebird Route for over 26 years. Always with a loyal dog at his side, Wayne enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing. He also golfed, curled, downhill skied and enjoyed travelling to many countries. Following heart surgery, Wayne volunteered with the Vascular Improvement Programme enjoying the nursing staff and patients.



Wayne was a true character and his many friends and family will miss his stories and love of a good laugh.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Hamlets and his fellow residents there for their kindness and care. The Fisher and Mains families would also like to extend thanks to Donna Edwards and Jo Chipperfield for their gentle care and kindness over these many months. A special thank you to Dr. A. Cribb for her wonderful support.



Donations may be made to the Kamloops SPCA or The Heart and Stroke Foundation.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., Kamloops, BC.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



