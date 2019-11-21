Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Dale-Brennan. View Sign Obituary

September 20, 1959 – November 9, 2019



After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wendy Dale-Brennan. Survived by her loving husband Chuck Brennan, Wendy's mother Linda Dale, brother Kenny Dale (Lark), daughters Sarah Brennan (Evan) and Seanna Brennan (Brock), grandson Landon Dale, sister in-law Patti Reid (Michael) nieces (Katherine and Nicole), sister in-law Sandra Brennan and niece (Julia), in-laws James and Judy Brennan, aunts and uncles, amazing cousins and extended family and friends. Wendy is predeceased by her son Matt Dale in 2012 and her father Gordon Dale in 2016.



Wendy was born in Calgary and raised in Kamloops. Wendy was an active young woman playing junior golf, volleyball and competitive softball. Early in her career she worked as an Ophthalmologist Assistant. She then moved on to having a successful real estate career working in Sun Peaks and Kamloops before moving back to Calgary.



Wendy loved the outdoors and had a passion for cycling, skiing and hiking. She spent a lot of time in the Canmore area which always held a special place in her heart and where she felt connected with nature and enjoyed time with her extended family and friends.



Wendy had so much pride in her grandson Landon. Words cannot describe the love and gratitude Wendy felt for Landon, who filled her heart and soul with life.



Wendy always had a big warm smile and was an incredible woman, beautiful inside and outside. She made the world better because she made the lives of people she met better. Wendy had a wonderful sense of humour and touched so many people's lives with her positive energy and outgoing personality. Wendy has always been a great friend and always cared deeply for others.

The world lost a remarkable woman, heaven gained an amazing angel.



When you think of Wendy, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Hotel Arts located at 119 - 12th Ave. SW, Calgary, AB.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 21, 2019

