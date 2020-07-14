The family regrets to announce the passing of a wife, mother and grandmother, Wendy.
Wendy passed away at Overlander palliative care after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Wendy chose to die on her terms with family by her side.
She leaves to mourn and will be dearly missed by her loving husband Terry of 55 years, daughters Lisa (Gaetan), Michelle (Don), grandchildren Christian (Christy), Dominique, Jarah, Corin and Mateo. Also survived by sister Suzanne (Gary), brother Michael (Laurie) and sister Linda, sister-in-law Barb Haines and brother-in-law Laury Haines (Laura), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Marie and Laurie Bertrand, her in-laws Firman and Lucy Haines and brother-in-law Gordon Haines.
Wendy was born in Kamloops on October 25, 1947. She grew up and attended elementary and high school in Kamloops. Wendy was the youngest of four kids. She worked at the A&W in Kamloops and that is where she met Terry.
Wendy and Terry were married August 13,1965 and spent their early years of marriage in Kamloops, lived in Ashcroft, Comox and returned in 2006 back to her roots in Kamloops. Wendy loved to spend time with her grandchildren, shopping trips with the girls, travelling, loving her many dogs over the years and always enjoyed her glass of wine. Wendy was kind, gentle, compassionate and always fun to be around. Her heart was full.
We will all miss you and love you, rest in peace.
Love Terry and all the family
Special thanks to all the staff, especially Sam at Overlander who took wonderful care of Wendy during her short stay. Also like to thank I.H.A. care worker Mary for her special help and kindness along the journey with Alzheimer's.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Society of BC in Wendy's name. No celebration of life at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com