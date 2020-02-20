It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steven on January 24, 2020 in Calgary.
He is survived by his pride and joy, his everything in life his 6 year old son Arden (mother Karyn Draper), parents Wes and Doretta (Dee), brother and sister-in-law Cory and Deneen, nephew Logan, grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins, numerous friends and his other "Mom" Diane Picton.
Steven was born and raised in Kamloops, he attended Parkcrest Elementary and Brock Secondary. After graduation he moved to Calgary - starting in the tire industry and ending operating heavy equipment.
His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Free Methodist Church, 975 Windbreak Street, Kamloops.
Steven will be greatly missed.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020