Wilfred Mallette passed away peacefully in hospice, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in his 87th year.
Born in Star City, Saskatchewan, Wilfred moved with his family to Ontario, eventually settling in St. Catharines. In 1984 Wilfred moved with his own family to BC. Many years were spent in the Fraser Valley, the last move being to Kamloops, BC in 2007.
Wilfred is survived by his wife Angela, daughters Virginia (James) Bauder, Rebecca Mallette, and granddaughter Alexia Milley; sister Darlene Erdei, and nephews Stevie and John.
Wilfred will be sorely missed by all of us
who loved and cared for him.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the hospital and hospice staff for the loving care Wilfred received in his last days.
Cremation to take place as Wilfred wished, with the spreading of ashes and a private family service at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family
at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 12 to May 13, 2020.