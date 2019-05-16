April 3, 1931 – May 2, 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather William (Bill) Ford of 100 Mile House/Kamloops on May 2, 2019 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.
Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Emily in 2014 and is survived by his children Doug (Kim), Laura (Brooke), Ken and grandsons Kirby and Tyler. Bill passed away peacefully with family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill's family would like to thank Dr. Farren and Baker as well as the staff and nurses at Nurse Next Door, Home and Community Care and the Hospice House for their care and attention. A special thank you to dad's Kamloops friends Glenda/Glen, Randy, Fawn and everyone at Costco, West-Can and Save-On-Foods for all the laughs and allowing the 'old boy' to terrorize you.
There will be no formal ceremony as per family's wishes. Interment will take place in 100 Mile House at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Agency.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 16, 2019