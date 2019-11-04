Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Albert (Bert) Hewlett. View Sign Obituary

William Albert (Bert) Hewlett of Kamloops, BC went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019.



Bert was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, big Brother, Uncle and Friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Bert was born to Robert Hewlett and Kathleen (née Drought) on May 7, 1933 in the Kelowna General Hospital, the family moved to Vavenby where Bert loved exploring in the forest. The family later moved to Merritt and then to Kamloops after Bert's high school graduation. Bert resided in Kamloops until his passing. Bert had many skills leading to a wide and varied working career in forestry and construction. Bert never met a task too big or too challenging, whether it was building a ski boat, a house or learning the ins and outs of plywood production. Bert was up to the task.



Bert leaves his wife Elizabeth (Liz) née Tessmer, six children Debra Hewlett, Tom (Mary) Hewlett, John (Joanne) Hewlett, Kellie (Zacharie) Jean, Terry (Faith) Tessmer and Keith (Karla) Heide, many grandchildren: Chris, James (Amanda), Ryan (Samantha), Joe (Breanne), Jeff (Sarah), Kaitlyn (Ben), Cassidy, Josh, Sam and great-grandchildren: Theo, Eli, Ireland, Charlie, Keira and Mabel plus thirteen step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all to cherish his memory. Bert will also be remembered by his brother Warren (Bev) Hewlett and his sister Catherine (David) James and his many nieces and nephews. Bert's family remembers him as a most loving and caring man who will be greatly missed.



Bert was preceded in death by his father Rob Hewlett, his mother Kathleen, his brother and sister-in-law Frank and Arla Hewlett and his sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Doug McWhannel.



We will miss you greatly but know you are in the loving arms of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. We look forward to the day when we all will be together again.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 805 Sherbrooke Avenue, Kamloops. A reception will follow at the same location. Pastor Zacharie Jean will officiate the ceremony.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to .



The family would like to thank Cornerstone Baptist Church and the staff at Ponderosa for their loving care and compassion.

