Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bernard Augustine "Bill" Zieverink. View Sign Obituary

Bill passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar, BC. at the age of 91.



Bill was born in Winterswijk, Holland in 1928 he was one of twelve children. He married Anne Overkamp on September 6, 1955.



Shortly after that they immigrated to Canada they lived in Rossland for 4 years, before moving to Nelson, and finally settling in Blewett, where they raised their family, maintained a hobby farm and extensive gardens.



Bill worked for Kootenay Valley Dairy, Palm Dairies and finally Dairyland, retiring at the Plant in Nelson. Many will remember Bill as "the milkman."



In retirement Bill enjoyed spending time tinkering in his shop and as anyone that knew him, he loved working in their beautiful vegetable and flower gardens, which were always a sight to see! He also loved the grandchildren who were ever present in their lives, and the grandchildren also loved to be at "Opa and Oma's." He was always the willing volunteer with his wife Anne for the church, Knights of Columbus, community and his growing family.



Bill was predeceased by his wife Anne (2009). Bill is survived by his eight children: Imelda (Case) Grypma, Rose (Dennis) Zieverink, Annette (Doug) Ball, Rita (Brian) Berglund, Veronica (Alex) Buratto, Leo (Teresa) Zieverink, Andre (Jody) Zieverink and Richard (Adele) Zieverink and also sixteen grandchildren: Thomas (Ashley), Kristi (Dan), Case (Martine), Leo (Ali), Rosie (Gabe), Marc (Alysha), Michael, Matthew, Bryan (Kimberley), Kayla, Justin (Alysha), Andrew (Kirsten), Jarod (Joy), Michelle (Patrick), Ben and Abby, and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Annie Hooch-Antink (Rossland), Truus Overkamp (Holland) and Benny Zieverink (Holland) and many nieces and nephews.



Prayers will be recited on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Cathedral of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Nelson at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am there will be a Mass of Christian Burial, followed by Interment at the Nelson Memorial Park Cemetery.



As an expression of sympathy, friends and family may make donations to the Cathedral of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 813 Ward St, Nelson BC. V1L 1T4 or the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Society of BC, 609 Sixth St, Nelson, BC. V1L 2Y7.



FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of

Thompson Funeral Service,

Nelson, BC 250-352-3613

Bill passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar, BC. at the age of 91.Bill was born in Winterswijk, Holland in 1928 he was one of twelve children. He married Anne Overkamp on September 6, 1955.Shortly after that they immigrated to Canada they lived in Rossland for 4 years, before moving to Nelson, and finally settling in Blewett, where they raised their family, maintained a hobby farm and extensive gardens.Bill worked for Kootenay Valley Dairy, Palm Dairies and finally Dairyland, retiring at the Plant in Nelson. Many will remember Bill as "the milkman."In retirement Bill enjoyed spending time tinkering in his shop and as anyone that knew him, he loved working in their beautiful vegetable and flower gardens, which were always a sight to see! He also loved the grandchildren who were ever present in their lives, and the grandchildren also loved to be at "Opa and Oma's." He was always the willing volunteer with his wife Anne for the church, Knights of Columbus, community and his growing family.Bill was predeceased by his wife Anne (2009). Bill is survived by his eight children: Imelda (Case) Grypma, Rose (Dennis) Zieverink, Annette (Doug) Ball, Rita (Brian) Berglund, Veronica (Alex) Buratto, Leo (Teresa) Zieverink, Andre (Jody) Zieverink and Richard (Adele) Zieverink and also sixteen grandchildren: Thomas (Ashley), Kristi (Dan), Case (Martine), Leo (Ali), Rosie (Gabe), Marc (Alysha), Michael, Matthew, Bryan (Kimberley), Kayla, Justin (Alysha), Andrew (Kirsten), Jarod (Joy), Michelle (Patrick), Ben and Abby, and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Annie Hooch-Antink (Rossland), Truus Overkamp (Holland) and Benny Zieverink (Holland) and many nieces and nephews.Prayers will be recited on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Cathedral of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Nelson at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am there will be a Mass of Christian Burial, followed by Interment at the Nelson Memorial Park Cemetery.As an expression of sympathy, friends and family may make donations to the Cathedral of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 813 Ward St, Nelson BC. V1L 1T4 or the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Society of BC, 609 Sixth St, Nelson, BC. V1L 2Y7.FOREVER IN OUR HEARTSFuneral arrangements are under the direction ofThompson Funeral Service,Nelson, BC 250-352-3613 Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close