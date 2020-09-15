It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Bernard Harrison at the age of 79. Bill passed away in the early morning of September 9, 2020 with Linda and Joanna by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Harrison; children Linda-Marie Vaughan, Liam (Jill) Harrison, Joanna (Steven) Douglas; step-children Michael (Yvonne) Bauche and Nicole Bauche; grandchildren Kyle (Trista) Harrison, Kirsten and Laird Douglas and Leifur and Sunna Gudjonson.
Bill was the eldest of 7 children and is survived by his siblings Pauline Bates, Henry (Jane McMillan) Harrison, Georgina (Derek) Peel, Joseph (Kath) Harrison, Elizabeth (Graham) White, Robert (Jan) Harrison, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Elizabeth Harrison and his brother-in-law Robert Bates.
William was born in Lymm, England on March 4,1941. He joined the police cadets at the age of 16 and later became a 'Bobbie' with the Cheshire Constabulary.
He immigrated to Canada in 1966 with his first wife Linda (Jackson) and their small children, Linda-Marie, Liam and Joanna. He liked to tell the story of spending 10 days crossing the North Atlantic, including the adventure of the ship hitting a 100 foot wave while Joanna slept safely in his arms and Liam lay at his feet.
Upon arrival in Vancouver, Bill worked as a CP Rail police officer until 1967. Then he joined the Forest Service, based in Guilford Island, where he worked on the forestry boats which he described as his "dream job". In 1968 when the Marine division closed, Bill moved to Fisheries in Port Hardy, and then moved his family to Westsyde in Kamloops in 1969.
Bill and family moved to Chase Creek in 1971, where he enjoyed his hobby farm and working at the Mica & Revelstoke Dam projects. Being self-sufficient was important to Bill; he enjoyed raising lambs and growing his own food.
Bill and Linda (née Houston) married on November 8, 1986 and spent several years in Pritchard on a small farm, before moving to Kamloops in 2001.
Bill was strong and capable and enjoyed doing projects around the house and yard. During his life he accomplished many things including: a trucking business, farming, and commercial greenhouse, a car detailing shop, and installing water softener systems, a true entrepreneur.
He was described by many as a true gentleman. He was calm, steady and kind. A loving husband, father, step-father and grandfather; he had a great affection for children and was very proud of his kids. His 2 youngest grandchildren, Leif and Sunna, affectionately called him "Bop".
In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed gardening, reading, ancestry research, bird watching, walking along the Thompson River, fishing and spending time with his brother Harry, making his famous soups and being with Linda. He enjoyed nothing better than spending time at home and with family.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Ponderosa Lodge for their exceptional care of Bill in these past few months.
Sadly due to Covid restrictions there will be no service, we ask that condolences, messages and fond memories be left at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Society.