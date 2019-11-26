Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William (Bill) Ramsay. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

January 10, 1939 - November 20, 2019



With great sadness we, the family, announce the passing of Bill on November 20, 2919 at the age of 80.



Survived by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Shannon (Rob) Smith and Moira Spooner, grandchildren Nicholas and Quinn Smith, Kelsie (Dan) and Heather (Quentin) Spooner, sister Joan Goode, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Al Wright, nieces Joanne (Albert), Bernice (Chuck), Laurel (Ryan), nephew Bryan (Jayme) and many other family and friends.



Bill was predeceased by his parents Charles and Evelyn Ramsay, mom-in-law Elsie Hill, his brother and best friend Allan Ramsay, his special son Allan and his brother-in-law Jack Goode.



Bill was born in Nelson and grew up in Brilliant, BC. Bill's career started as a surveyor and later became a well liked and respected Land Representative for BC Hydro, CN Rail and Fortis Gas.



Bill loved camping, fishing and puttering at the lake or around the yard. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.



He will be forever remembered for his sense of humour and laughter, his silly joke gifts that were opened with anticipation. His patience and wisdom were shared with us all.



He will be forever missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the South Okanagan General Hospital in Bill's memory.



"Have a wee dram Papa 2 socks. We love you."



