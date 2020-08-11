It is with great sadness to announce the passing of William (Bill) Bromley on July 22, 2020 at the age of 83 in Kamloops, BC.
He is predeceased by his loving daughter Linda (Darrell) Mackenzie.
Bill will be forever missed by his sons Ken Bromley and Will (Sam) Bromley, grandchildren Sherry Moonen, Josh and Kailey Bromley, and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Kaelan, and Bethany Moonen.
Bill came from a large family of six sisters Betty, Mary, Ellen, Amy, Stella, and Ruby, and one brother Prince Bromley. They will all miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Lung Association.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com