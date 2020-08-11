1/1
William "Bill" Bromley
1937 - 2020
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of William (Bill) Bromley on July 22, 2020 at the age of 83 in Kamloops, BC.

He is predeceased by his loving daughter Linda (Darrell) Mackenzie.

Bill will be forever missed by his sons Ken Bromley and Will (Sam) Bromley, grandchildren Sherry Moonen, Josh and Kailey Bromley, and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Kaelan, and Bethany Moonen.

Bill came from a large family of six sisters Betty, Mary, Ellen, Amy, Stella, and Ruby, and one brother Prince Bromley. They will all miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Lung Association.

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
