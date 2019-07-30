October 31, 1948 - July 21, 2019
William Charles Alexandre passed suddenly at the age of 70 on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
His passing comes as a tragic shock to his family. We would like to thank the volunteer fire department paramedics and staff at Marigold Resort on Loon Lake for taking such good care of our mother at that tragic time.
Born on October 31, 1948 in Princeton, BC to Charles and Blanche (Bland) Alexandre. The youngest of four children. He leaves behind his wife Gloria, sons Blaine and Micheal and grandchildren Brittany and Faith. He also leaves behind his older brother Ted Alexandre. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters Carol Kilba and Betty Stockford.
Celebration of Life will be held on August 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the ANAVets 290, #9-177 Tranquille Road in Kamloops, BC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 30, 2019